As always, Ashley Graham is keeping it real!

The supermodel, who recently revealed she is pregnant with her first child, posted a photo on Instagram showing off her curves and stretch marks.

“Same same but a little different,” she wrote in the caption.

Graham, 31, is famous for her inspiring messages of body positivity, and fans loved her latest, unretouched photo.

“I’m pregnant, hormonal, and going though so many body changes,” one woman wrote on her post. “This made me tear up. I really needed this today.”

“What I see is confidence, acceptance, and being an inspiration to everyone that feels awkward about their own bodies,” another fan commented. “All that makes you kind and very attractive from inside out, keep it up and congratulations on the baby.”

Graham opened up about embracing her beauty, stretch marks and all, when she co-hosted the Fourth Hour of TODAY with Jenna Bush Hager in June.

The model said she feels a responsibility to show young fans what her body really looks like with out airbrushing or retouching.

“I have to have that conversation with photographers all the time,” she said. “I actually go to the monitor and I say to them, ‘You see that dimple right there? Do not retouch it up. Do you see that new, red stretch mark? ... Don’t retouch it.’ It’s important. There’s 14, 15-year-old girls out there who have those new, red stretch marks, and they need to see it."

And she asked Jenna, “I feel like if we got to see more of that growing up, don’t you feel like you would have been more comfortable in your own skin?”

She also revealed the daily mantra she repeats to herself in the mirror: “I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful. I am worthy of all.”

Graham revealed earlier this month that she and her husband of nine years, Justin Ervin, are expecting a baby.

She will no doubt pass along these body positive messages to her little one, and many of her fans are celebrating the healthy example she will set as a parent.

“I CANNOT WAIT for you to be a mother and teach another human being that ALL bodies are beautiful,” one person commented on her latest photo. “You're going to be such an amazing mother.”