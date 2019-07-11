The man who brought Khal Drogo to life on "Game of Thrones" just got dragged for having a "dad bod."

It's official: Absolutely no one is safe from body-shamers.

Jason Momoa visited Venice earlier this month, but when steamy poolside pictures from his vacation circulated online, some on social media decided that his legendary six-pack looked too soft.

Jason Momoa takes a shirtless poolside stroll in Venice on July 2. MEGA

Forget about his bulging biceps and powerful pecks, which are easy to see, and ignore that a few crunches is likely all it would take to make his abs pop again. Oh, and definitely disregard the fact that even body-building, big-screen stars deserve a break.

According to the body-shamers on Twitter, Momoa needs to work on that "dad bod."

In a now-deleted comment thread, saved for posterity in the form of a screenshot by one quick-thinking fan, several people can be seen calling out Momoa.

"Someone needs to start lifting again..." one wrote, while another said that Momoa was busy working "on his Dad Belly!"

And another commenter actually raved, "Omg his stomach" — and not in a good way.

So how are the rest of us mere mortals supposed to feel about our not-so-hard bodies if even "Aquaman" doesn't measure up? One frustrated fan suggested it's just time to cover up, because nothing makes sense anymore.

Jason Mamoa is getting body shamed on the internet today for this picture of him on vacation bc he’s “fat now” and has a “dad bod”... and I’m officially never taking my shirt off ever again as long as I live. Not even in the shower. pic.twitter.com/pXABzgH0Yt — Dusty Smith 🥤 (@cultofdusty1) July 10, 2019

Luckily, there's no need for that extreme step, because the shamers got it wrong — as they always do.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman (2018). Courtesy Everett Collection

Even though there were a few nitpickers still willing to debate the finer points of the 39-year-old actor's physique in response to several posts, the vast majority of the Twitterverse seems to be firmly Team Momoa.

Even Jason Momoa is being body shamed. Jason Momoa! They called the man who plays Khal Drogo in GoT & Arthur Curry in Aquaman fat.



I have no confidence in myself anymore.



Stop body shaming! — Khalis (@khvlisfviz) July 11, 2019

So apparently people are shaming Jason Momoa's Dad bod... you know the body where he looks like an above average fit man instead of a Spartan Warrior? pic.twitter.com/7s51iv3xC5 — Justin Cupcake (commission open) (@J_CupcakeTV) July 6, 2019

It's a dad bod cause it makes you wanna get pregnant 🤪 — Samantha (@achillesheels_) July 10, 2019

THESE are the photos people are body shaming Momoa for? Cause he happens to be regular ‘in very good shape’ and not ‘demigod’ shape? Also, he’s not flexing! Flexing has a huge impact on how abs look! https://t.co/WShpuYqv6p — Ben ‘Queen Bee’ Kahn (@BenTheKahn) July 10, 2019

Waking up to Jason Momoa trending due to him being body shamed....hold my purse while I jump on my dragon.... pic.twitter.com/0fuG2wtwiw — Miss Naddy (@naddyjj) July 11, 2019

His fans have clearly got his back — and his front and, yep, those abs, too!