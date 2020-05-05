Ali Fedotowsky-Manno shares bikini selfie to celebrate feeling 'strong'

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno took to Instagram to share a sweet, body-positive message over the weekend.

"Felt strong and beautiful in this moment and wanted to document it ❤️ No other caption needed," wrote the reality TV star, alongside a selfie of herself with no makeup, loose hair and visible stomach rolls.

Fans and followers quickly filled the comments section with supportive messages.

One Instagram user called her "absolutely the most real, inspirational 'celeb' EVER," while another praised her for being "an inspiration to all mommas."

Other celebs shared their support as well. Celebrity trainer Anna Victoria left a comment that was just a series of heart emojis, while "Married at First Sight" star Jamie Otis included a workout emoji and a heart.

Fedotowsky-Manno has two children with husband Kevin Manno, and has been open on social media about her body-positivity journey. She's shared other sweet, celebratory posts in the past, including one from March 2019 where she urged moms to be proud of their postpartum bodies.

"To be 100% honest with you guys I actually kind of like my loose skin," she wrote at the time, celebrating son Riley's 10-month birthday. "That’s the honest truth."

In other posts, Fedotowsky-Manno has celebrated "learning to love" herself and her body.

"A huge part of me learning to love myself this last year was realizing what a gift it is to have a body that I’m able to move and exercise with in the first place," she wrote on Jan. 1, 2020.

Later that month, Fedotowsky-Manno announced that she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, an extremely common type of skin cancer. While she had the cancer removed, she's used her social media platform to urge fans to get checked and wear sunscreen.

"I’m lucky that I caught it early," she wrote. "Moving forward I plan on making it a priority of mine to use the best natural products on my skin and be rigorous about applying sunscreen and reminding all of you to do the same!"