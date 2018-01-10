How often you should mop your floors — and the right way to do it

share tweet pin email

If you love a clean floor, but hate the chore of mopping, TODAY Home is here to help.

Wouldn’t you love to mop like a pro? We asked America’s No. 1 cleaning expert, Don Aslett, for help. With a company that cleans millions of square feet a night, he’s got mopping down to a science.

Shutterstock

Start with the right mop

When Aslett first went into business, his favorite tools for mopping were a string mop and a bucket. For years, that’s how Aslett and his workers cleaned floors. In fact, if it weren’t for the discovery of one item, he’d probably still be using a string mop today.

Since the invention of microfiber, with its thousand-plus fibers per square inch, Aslett has changed his style. He now uses a mop that has a reusable microfiber pad instead of strings.

“I haven’t found anything that cleans better than a microfiber pad mop,” Aslett told TODAY Home. In fact, he now sells these through QVC. "It picks up dirt fast and easily and does the job without bulky buckets." Other microfiber mop options include O Cedar's spin mop and bucket duo.

EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, $30 (normally $38), Amazon

Amazon

Just be sure to use the microfiber pad best suited for each type of floor, he adds. Hardwoods and laminates clean easily with a short loop microfiber, while tile floors need longer fibers — or “noodles,” as Aslett describes them — to reach down into grout.

Find the right cleaning solution

Aslett recommends an easy cleaning solution: a quick squirt of dish detergent in a bucket of water. “Dish detergent is made to cut through grease and grime. Just don’t use too much or the floors will be dull.”

The best part about mopping with microfiber is that you only need plain water and a small amount of your favorite cleaning solution. This saves money.

How often should you mop?

To put it simply, mop when the floor looks dirty. For small households, this may be every other week; for households with kids and pets, it may be once a week or more. Aslett suggests using door mats at entry doors to keep floors cleaner longer. Makes sense!

Get scrubbing

Start with a floor that’s well swept, vacuumed or dust-mopped. Otherwise, you’ll be pushing food, dust bunnies and who knows what else all around the room.

String mop method:

For lightly soiled floors, wiping just once with a damp mop may do the job. For heavily soiled floors, you’ll have to mop twice. The first time, wet the entire floor (don’t flood it, just get it good and wet). This will loosen the dirt and any sticky goo. Mop around the edges first, then move to the middle of the floor, using overlapping, figure-eight strokes. When one side of the mop gets dirty, turn the mop over to the clean side. When both sides are dirty, wash the mop in the bucket; otherwise, you’ll be spreading dirt around instead of removing it. If any stubborn soil remains, remove it with a scrubber before rinsing.

To rinse, go over the floor with a mop dampened with clean water. Rinse the mop frequently and don’t let the rinse water get too dirty.

Pro tip: Place a quarter in the bottom of the bucket. When you can no longer see the quarter, it’s time to change the water.

Microfiber pad method

Wet the microfiber pad and wring it out well. To attach it to the mop head, drop it on the floor with the microfiber side down; position the mop head over the pad. The pad adheres fast to the mop head because of the Velcro-like hooks and loops. Now you’re ready to mop.

Using a spray bottle, spray a small section of the floor with cleaning solution, and mop. When the pad starts leaving behind traces of dirt, it’s time to rinse it out in the sink. Each pad should usually clean about 500 square feet before needing to be washed, depending on what’s on the floor. Sticky residue may require more frequent rinsing. Mop in a overlapping pattern back and forth. That’s it. Mop, rinse the pad, repeat. No bucket, no wringing out needed.

This article was originally published on July 20, 2017 on TODAY.com.