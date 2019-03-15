Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

May 12, 2016, 11:25 AM GMT / Updated March 15, 2019, 7:39 PM GMT / Source: Good Housekeeping By Meaghan Murphy

We know all the cleaning hot spots in the home: floors, showers, etc. But there are lots of items you might be forgetting to clean — including your TV remote control.

Good Housekeeping editor Meaghan Murphy is here to help. She stopped by Studio 1A with the lowdown on how often to clean the remote, and shared the best method to get rid of whatever germs may have gathered.

Want more great tips delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for TODAY's Everyday Solutions newsletter!

How often should you clean your TV remote control?

Chances are good you're only cleaning your television remote once in a while. But it should be cleaned monthly, or after a family member is sick, to avoid the spread of germs.

How to clean your TV remote:

What you'll need:

What you'll do:

Start by removing the batteries from the back of the remote. Then, dip a cotton cloth into rubbing alcohol and wipe down the entire surface of the controller. Follow up with an alcohol-soaked cotton swab to carefully clean around the buttons. If there's grime inside the buttons, use a toothpick to remove it. Dry the remote with a lint-free cloth. Finally, reinstall the batteries and store the remote in a box to avoid excess exposure to germs.

Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

This article was originally published on May 12, 2016.