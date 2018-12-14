Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It’s hard to imagine a day when we don’t enjoy our morning cup of coffee.

For many, their morning routine goes something like this ... get out of bed, brush your teeth, turn on the coffee pot, get ready for the day, sip that cup of joe and head out the door. While there's nothing quite like that first sit up caffeine, how often do you actually clean the thing (your coffee maker) that's responsible for brewing that early morning goodness?

If your morning cup isn't tasting as good as usual, the culprit could be a dirty coffee pot. Debra Johnson, home cleaning expert for Merry Maids, shared her professional knowledge of how to clean a coffee pot.

Glass or stainless steel carafes should be cleaned after every use to prevent the oily build-up that makes coffee taste bitter. Wash in warm soapy water or in the dishwasher on the top rack.

Any coffee lover knows the struggle of a stained coffee carafe. No matter how many times you wash your coffee pot, it's never quite as bright and shiny as when you first bought it. However, just a little bit of vinegar and water could be all you need for a sparkling pot.

Cleaning your coffee maker with vinegar:

Fill the reservoir with half distilled white vinegar and half water. Turn the coffee maker on and let it brew. Let the pot fill to a few cups and then turn it off. Let it sit for 45 minutes. Turn it on again to let it finish brewing. Then pour the vinegar mixture out. Run water through the maker until the vinegar odor has disappeared.

