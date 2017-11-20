Pumpkin, pecan, apple and more: 9 amazing Thanksgiving pies and tarts

share tweet pin email

We're in the homestretch of Thanksgiving meal prep so by now your sides are likely set and of course you've picked out the perfect turkey recipe ... but what about ending the night with something sweet?

It's pretty much a fact that Thanksgiving just isn't complete without pie!

From the classic pumpkin pie to an over-the-top brownie-bottom peanut butter pie, here are 10 amazing Thanksgiving pie and tart recipes to impress your guests.

Patti LaBelle's store-bought version of sweet potato pie shot to viral fame in 2015 thanks to YouTuber James Wright Chanel's side-splitting, and powerful, singing review. But the Godmother of Soul actually learned her original recipe from her best friend and hairstylist Norma Gordon Harris. This recipe makes a lot of filling so your pie will be super thick — and it really lets the flavor of sweet potatoes shine.

A splash of booze and a hint of molasses deepen the nutty flavor of this luscious pie.

Thanksgiving isn't complete without this rich and creamy treat — the champion of Thanksgiving desserts.

It's got the same creamy texture as pumpkin pie, plus an easy stir-and-bake assembly.

Juicy fresh cranberries add refreshing tang to the classic dessert.

Chopped Oreos and microwave-melted chocolate form the base for the crowd-pleasing pie that has a no-bake filling.

Make Nigella Lawson's no-bake orange tart

Pumpkin who? Guest may forget all about the classic after a taste of this ultra rich tart from chef Nigella Lawson.

By adding just one more ingredient (heavy cream) to a traditional apple pie filling, this dessert becomes a glorious gooey caramel apple pie.

If you love brownies and classic pecan pie, then you'll fall head over heels for this gooey dessert.

Bonus recipe:

Making a homemade tart or pie crust is super easy with chef Curtis Stone's five-ingredient recipe.

This story was originally published Nov. 17, 2016.