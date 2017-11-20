Holidays Made Easy

Pumpkin, pecan, apple and more: 9 amazing Thanksgiving pies and tarts

TODAY

We're in the homestretch of Thanksgiving meal prep so by now your sides are likely set and of course you've picked out the perfect turkey recipe ... but what about ending the night with something sweet?

It's pretty much a fact that Thanksgiving just isn't complete without pie!

From the classic pumpkin pie to an over-the-top brownie-bottom peanut butter pie, here are 10 amazing Thanksgiving pie and tart recipes to impress your guests.

Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pie
Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pie
Courtesy of Broadway Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

Patti LaBelle's store-bought version of sweet potato pie shot to viral fame in 2015 thanks to YouTuber James Wright Chanel's side-splitting, and powerful, singing review. But the Godmother of Soul actually learned her original recipe from her best friend and hairstylist Norma Gordon Harris. This recipe makes a lot of filling so your pie will be super thick — and it really lets the flavor of sweet potatoes shine.

Bourbon Pecan Pie with Whipped Cream
Bourbon Pecan Pie.
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
10
Get the recipe

A splash of booze and a hint of molasses deepen the nutty flavor of this luscious pie.

Homemade Pumpkin Pie

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

No-fail pie crust: Curtis Stone shows it’s easy as pie

Play Video - 5:27

No-fail pie crust: Curtis Stone shows it’s easy as pie

Play Video - 5:27

More video

Thanksgiving isn't complete without this rich and creamy treat — the champion of Thanksgiving desserts.

Over pumpkin pie? Give this maple cream pie a try!
Maple cream pie is a great holiday alternative to pumpkin pie
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Get the recipe

It's got the same creamy texture as pumpkin pie, plus an easy stir-and-bake assembly.

Spiced Apple-Cranberry Lattice Pie
Spiced Apple-Cranberry Lattice Pie
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

Juicy fresh cranberries add refreshing tang to the classic dessert.

Brownie bottom peanut butter pie makes a decadent dessert
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Chopped Oreos and microwave-melted chocolate form the base for the crowd-pleasing pie that has a no-bake filling.

Nigella Lawson's No-Bake Orange Tart

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Make Nigella Lawson’s no-bake orange tart

Play Video - 4:27

Make Nigella Lawson’s no-bake orange tart

Play Video - 4:27

Pumpkin who? Guest may forget all about the classic after a taste of this ultra rich tart from chef Nigella Lawson.

Caramel Apple Pie
Gesine Bullock-Prado makes caramel apple pie
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

By adding just one more ingredient (heavy cream) to a traditional apple pie filling, this dessert becomes a glorious gooey caramel apple pie.

Chocolate Pecan Pie is the ultimate dessert
Chocolate Pecan Pie
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
One 9-10 inch pie
Get the recipe

If you love brownies and classic pecan pie, then you'll fall head over heels for this gooey dessert.

Bonus recipe:

Buttery Pastry Dough
Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price make pie crust with Kathie Lee and Hoda
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Making a homemade tart or pie crust is super easy with chef Curtis Stone's five-ingredient recipe.

This story was originally published Nov. 17, 2016.

More: Food Desserts Thanksgiving Holidays Made Easy

TOP