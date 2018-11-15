Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Updated / Source: TODAY By Brittany Loggins

Sisters may be our best friends or our biggest enemies ... either way, they can sometimes be tough to shop for.

That's why we put together a gift guide that will make it easier to shop for the friend or foe who grew up with you. Whether your sister is a big fan of beauty products, reading or cozying up to the fire in a soft robe with a candle — we have something on our list that she will love.

When we release our 2018 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (yay, deals!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Best gifts for sisters

1. My Social Canvas Phone Cases, $30, Verizon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

We also love these cute phone cases from Walmart.

Send your sister the sweetest message with a phone case from My Social Canvas. These cases are created by college and high school girls who are pursuing degrees in business, fashion or tech.

2. Bath Bombs, $16, Amazon

These bath bombs smell amazing and will definitely help your sis kick back and relax.

3. The Softest Bathrobe, $19, Amazon

She'll feel like she's really treating herself lounging around the house in this cozy, lace-trimmed wrap.

4. The Softest Blanket Scarf, $14, Amazon

Who doesn't love an amazing blanket scarf?

5. "My Squirrel Days" by Ellie Kemper, $15, Amazon

I did it — I sat down and actually tried to come up with a better book to give your sister and I just couldn't do it. Ellie Kemper is one of the most relatable, hilarious actresses and the story of her life will lift your sister up while making her cry from laughter.

6. Glow Duo from Drunk Elephant, $23, Amazon

You sister's skin might actually glow using this duo! The night cream reduces dryness with intensive hydration, and the day serum brightens the complexion with vitamin C and l-ascboric and ferulic acids.

7. Bath & Body Works Flannel Candle, $24, Amazon

This candle is the absolute best. TODAY even did an office poll in 2017 and the group consensus was that this smells amazing. With notes of bergamot, mahogany and musk — your sister will be SO ready to curl up next to a cozy fire.

8. Fresh Lip Balm Set, $25, Sephora

Elevate your lip balm kit with these Fresh products. They're my absolute favorite lip balms because they have the perfect amount of color while keeping lips smooth.

9. R+Co Waterfall Moisture + Shine Lotion, $29, Amazon

Your beauty-loving sister will fall in love with this shine lotion. Not only does it smell like heaven, it will make her hair shine like the ray of sunshine that she is.

10. Biossance Sampler, $32, Sephora

This brand is my latest obsession. The products contain squalane, which the brand says our skin naturally produces less and less of over time. I noticed a difference after using these products for a few weeks. Your sister will love these products so much you'll regret not keeping them for yourself.

Not only is does this canned wine come in the most perfect packaging, the rose, white and red blends are all absolutely delicious.

12. Melrose Place Eau De Parfum, $56, Sephora

Is perfume the perfect gift or is it just me? This is the first time that this scent has been featured in full-size bottles. It smells just like the brand's dearly loved rose hair and body oil, and features notes of bergamot, lychee, cedar-wood and white musk.

13. SeaVees Slip-Ons, $98, Amazon

I bought my first pair of SeaVees in 2017 and I fell in love. They are SO comfortable and wear well over time.

14. Makeda Crossbody, $138, Parker Clay

We also like this similar, less expensive version from Nordstrom.

I can't tell you how much I love this cross body bag. The leather is high quality and the company is small and family based. Also, there's so much room in this bag — so your sister can store all the love she has for you.

15. Away Luggage, $225, AWAY

We also like this similar, but much less expensive option from Walmart.

Seriously, who wouldn't love this gorgeous, powder pink Away suitcase. There's a reason why these little babies are everywhere in the airports and it's because they're awesome. They have a removable battery charger, roll along smoothly and have plenty of room. Your sis will be ready to jetset!

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. No matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!