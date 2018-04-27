17 Mother's Day gifts mom will love, for under $50

share tweet pin email

Mother’s Day is just a few weeks away, but the gifts — and the sales! — are shoppable right now. From custom chocolates to silly socks to modern pearls, we’ve got a twist on the traditional gifts for every mom in your life!

Good Housekeeping has some top picks for mom that you can get at an affordable price!

1. Our Love Was Born Starry Sky Print, $30 and up, Etsy

Etsy

Give mom a little piece of the sky with these constellation prints commemorating the night and place that her kids were born. We love that this small business is run by two parents who wanted to spend more time with their 3-year-old son and now work full time creating customizable, one-of-a-kind designs. They come in all different iterations (hearts, states, half-moons) so you can take some artistic license with the design.

If mom is into personalized gifts, we also love this pillow adorned with a customized heart made of the names of everyone who loves her. Along the same vein, this pillow from Shutterfly is customized with cute family photos!

2. Customizable Socks, $30, Baesocks

BaeSocks

Socks can feel like an impersonal gift — if they’re, say, just a plain old argyle — but not when they have little Suzy’s face printed on them. We're totally won over by Baesocks, which come in five different styles and can be printed with up to two faces on each pair. They're perfect for little kids (who will undoubtedly get a kick out of seeing their faces on socks!) to give to Mom, and even better when accompanied by a free pedicure or at-home foot rub!

Note: If you order today, April 27, you’ll get them by May 8. The cutoff for Mother’s Day delivery is May 4.

3. See’s Candies Custom Mix, $25, See's Candies

See's Candies

There are few things much sweeter than giving Mom her favorite chocolates, but don’t we all just cherry-pick and let the rest go to waste? Well, now, thanks to American-made, handcrafted See’s Candies, you can build a box of just her favorites! Don’t know what she likes? They also have pre-packaged best-sellers available.

Mom with a sweet tooth will also get a kick out of personalized M&M's! You can even put her face on a batch and have the kids come up with cute messages for the others.

4. Letters to My Mom, $16, UncommonGoods

uncommon goods

Mom loves knowing how much she means to you. These letters give her a gift all year round. We particularly love the "Read me when you miss me" prompt — one of eight kinds — that invites kids to express their gratitude and walk down memory lane. This gift is perfect for the long-distance mom, or for grandma who doesn’t get to see you as often as you’d both like!

5. Kate Spade New York Double Bauble Stud Earrings, $22, Shopbop

Shopbob

Polished spheres with a 2018 finish, these double bauble studs are versatile and transmit both sophistication and style. If you don’t know what to get your mom, mother-in-law or that wonderful woman who’s “like a mom," these are a universal crowd pleaser! Traditionalists will love that they've got the shape of classic pearls, and trendier moms will appreciate the modern finish.

6. Aqua Triple-Pouch Handbag, $45, Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdales

Find a bag that keeps your mom's hands free, her stuff held and her style elevated — and you will for sure be her favorite child. Just kidding. But she’ll really love this three-pouch design that keeps all of her things organized and comes in four perfect-for-spring hues.

7. Sephora Favorites "Give Me Some Lip" Kit, $28, Sephora

Sephora

If your mom loves beauty, this is the gift for her! This kit offers fun ways to try a number of Sephora’s newest must-haves. From liquid lipstick and gloss to lipstick and lip balm, Mom will not only find the perfect shade, but she can experiment with different formulas to find the one she loves the most. Plus, it’s a $67 value for $28!

8. Blooming Tea Flowers, $9, Flower Pot Tea Company

Flower pot tea company

This combines Mom’s favorite tea time with a beautiful blooming flower. Just drop a bloom into the teapot and watch as it turns into a gorgeous flower. Not only is the tea delicious, but you can pop the flower into cold water and have a pretty bloom for up to a week. Two birds. One stone. Amazing price!

9. Gaiam Foldable Yoga Mat, $25, Amazon

Amazon

No more lugging that big yoga mat to and from class. This one folds down to a 10-by-12-inch compact square that fits in most tote bags. It's great for a mom who loves to meditate and travel!

If mom is a health nut, we found tons more health & wellness gifts she'll love!

10. J. Crew x Prinkshop, $20 and up, J. Crew

J. Crew

This newly launched collaboration between J. Crew and Prinkshop — a company that silkscreens for social causes — has a fresh take on the mommy-and-me idea: cool T-shirts and sweatshirts! The best part? A portion of the proceeds go to Girl Up, an organization that helps young girls achieve their dreams through access to education, health care and community.

11. Soeur Du Maroc Casablanca Pompom Mini Tote, $49, Shopbop

Shopbop

Summer is right around the corner and Mama needs a brand new bag for the beach. This one — with bright pompoms and colorful embroidery — can take her from a day building sandcastles to a night sipping tequila sunrises.

For more bags mom will love, these are the 18 cutest tote bags for spring!

12. Stackable Shea Initial Ring, $69, Sarah Chloe

Sarah Chloe

When you want a piece of jewelry that feels customized but don’t want to spend a fortune, these initial rings tick the box. Mix a few initials to stack and add in a heart for good measure.

These are also sold at Neiman Marcus for the same price, with free shipping!

13. Herringbone Throw, $60, Allswell

Allswell

A one-size-fits-all gift is always welcome when shopping for Mom. This 100 percent cotton throw — from a new female-led brand — doubles as both a sophisticated décor piece and comfy coverlet.

14. Try It at Home Fragrance Sample Set, $18, Phlur

Phlur

Fragrance is so personal (note: not all moms like to smell like tuberose), so instead of attempting (and failing) to choose a scent she loves, give her the experience of finding a new one for herself. For $18, she gets three fragrance samples, or a month's worth of fragrance. After trying them, Mom can select a full-size bottle of her top pick. These bottles typically go for $88, but she'll have 30 days to apply the $18 toward the price of the full bottle.

15. Agate Mirror Box, $32, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

This is the perfect place for Mom to store the family jewels: a modern, glam jewelry box with agate stone. Plus, it scores points for being both practical and pretty.

16. 24K Radiance Collection, $130, Clark’s Botanicals

Clark's Botanicals

This trio includes the beloved botanical brand’s Deep Moisture Mask, Intense Radiance Mask and 24k Kiss Ultra Rich Lip Tint. Moms of all ages will love how this set makes their skin glow (but they’ll especially love being mistaken for your older sibling!).

17. Mortier Pilon Kombucha Brewing Jar, $59, Goop

Goop

This is a great gift for millennial moms (or any mom who wants to feel like a millennial): a fermentation crock that brews sparkling, probiotic-packed kombucha tea as easily as you can make a cup of drip coffee. It's both innovative and Instagrammable!

—Lori Bergamotto is the style director for Good Housekeeping.

For more Mother's Day gift guides, read on below: