Ingredients
- 3 cups grated carrots
- 3 cups grated zucchini, skin on*
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1/4 cup minced herbs of choice (dill, basil, thyme, tarragon, parsley, etc)
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 3/4 cup whole wheat flour
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons Sriracha
Chef notes
My zucchini-carrot waffles (with or without the spicy maple syrup) is a recipe you will love a whole brunch! The waffles are moist and flavorful, and the grated veggies lend a colorful confetti that brings a sense of celebration to each bite. The fresh herbs steal the show, and you can use whatever aromatic green gems tickle your taste buds. And while I highly recommend drizzling my Sriracha maple syrup over the top — which fills each pocket with addictive sweet heat — you can also opt for plain maple syrup or a dollop of yogurt.
Technique tip: Use the largest hole of a box grater for the zucchini. Measure 3 cups grated zucchini prior to draining (after draining it will be less).*
Swap option: May swap in oat flour, all-purpose flour, gluten-free all-purpose flour or chickpea flour. This does not work with almond flour.
Preparation1.
Drain the grated zucchini with paper towels to remove as much moisture as possible. Add drained zucchini to a large mixing bowl with all other ingredients. Mix until well blended.2.
Heat the waffle iron and mist with nonstick spray. Once heated, add a heaping 1/4 cup batter to each waffle compartment, close lid and cook for about 15 minutes. Because it's a veggie-based batter, it'll take longer than traditional flour waffles to firm. When the waffles are ready, use a fork or bamboo skewer to carefully loosen the edges and lift them out of each compartment. Serve immediately or place them on a baking sheet in a low oven to keep warm until your batches are complete and you're ready to eat.3.
Serve with a dollop of yogurt or drizzle of maple syrup on top. If you're a fellow spice lover, try mixing a squirt of Sriracha sauce with maple syrup for a fiery kick!