Chef notes

My zucchini-carrot waffles (with or without the spicy maple syrup) is a recipe you will love a whole brunch! The waffles are moist and flavorful, and the grated veggies lend a colorful confetti that brings a sense of celebration to each bite. The fresh herbs steal the show, and you can use whatever aromatic green gems tickle your taste buds. And while I highly recommend drizzling my Sriracha maple syrup over the top — which fills each pocket with addictive sweet heat — you can also opt for plain maple syrup or a dollop of yogurt.

Technique tip: Use the largest hole of a box grater for the zucchini. Measure 3 cups grated zucchini prior to draining (after draining it will be less).*

Swap option: May swap in oat flour, all-purpose flour, gluten-free all-purpose flour or chickpea flour. This does not work with almond flour.