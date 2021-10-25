IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Zootopia' Pawpsicles

Courtesy Gabrielle Williams
Gabrielle Williams
Ingredients

  • 1 cup strawberries
  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla
  • 1/2 cup sugar, divided
  • 2 cups cherry juice

    • Chef notes

    Don't get caught red handed on a hot day without one of these pawsitively delicious popsicles. They are as fun to make as they are to eat. Grown-ups and kids are sure to love them!

    Special equipment: Paw print-shaped popsicle molds and ice pop/cake pop/lollipop sticks.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

    2.

    Combine strawberries, raspberries, vanilla and 1/4 cup sugar in a large bowl and mix together.

    3.

    Place ingredients onto baking sheet and roast in over for 30 minutes.

    4.

    Heat cherry juice and 1/4 cup sugar on stovetop for about 5 minutes, until sugar completely dissolves. Pour into bowl to cool and add roasted fruit. Let sit in the fridge for 30 minutes.

    5.

    Pour the juice into molds and let it completely set for about 1 to 2 hours. Unmold and enjoy!

    Recipe Tags

    EasyKid-friendlyDesserts

