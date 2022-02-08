Chef notes

Zhajiangmian directly translates to "fried sauce noodles." The sauce itself — a fermented soybean paste cooked in oil — is a Beijing street food staple, and just one of the many Northern Chinese culinary traditions that we've served up at Junzi Kitchen.

Every household's sauce is different, but we've made ours from three different sources: yellow soybean paste, Pixian fava bean paste and sweet bean paste, all coming from different Chinese provinces. The result is a deep brown, fried and caramelized sauce that adds immense earthy and savory flavor to any dish.

Technique tip: If desired, the resulting sauce can be blended with 1½ cup warm water to make a more approachable sauce for noodles. But an unblended, undiluted sauce is more authentic.