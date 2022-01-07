IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘She Made It’: Shop and support women-owned businesses with Jill Martin

Zero-Proof Michelada

SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Levi Miller
Maureen Petrosky
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 2 lime wedges
  • spicy salt, for rim
  • 2 ounces tomato juice
  • 1 teaspoon Cholula hot sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon Maggi seasoning or Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 (12-ounce) nonalcoholic lager

    • Chef notes

    Everyone has a take on this Mexican beer-tail. No matter if you make it spicier or less spicy than this recipe, serve this refreshing sip for brunch or lunch or even an early happy hour.

    Swap options: Use Clamato or a mix of half clam juice and half tomato. Try different hot sauces until you find your fave for this cocktail. Heat it up even more by adding layered spice with paprika or a fresh jalapeño slice or two.

    Preparation

    1.

    Use one lime wedge to run around the rim of a tall or pint glass. Lightly dip the glass into the spicy salt.

    2.

    Fill the glass with ice, squeeze the rest of that lime into the glass and discard.

    3.

    Add the tomato juice, hot sauce, Maggi (or Worchestershire) and the beer. Stir once and garnish with a fresh lime wedge.

    Courtesy of "Zero Proof Drinks and More: 100 Recipes for Mocktails and Low-Alcohol Cocktails" by Maureen Petrosky © 2021. Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold.

    Zero-Proof Michelada

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingPartyDrinks

    More DrinksSee All

    Lemon Sparklers

    Workout Recovery Smoothie

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Two women with aperol spritz drinks

    Carson Daly's Aperol Spritz

    Homemade Nut Milk

    Make Sandra Lee's sangria.

    Sandra Lee's Pantry Party Sangria

    Sandra Lee's Cocktail Time Pitcher Cosmopolitan Cocktail

    Immunity Booster Smoothie

    JORDAN SALCITO - MOCKTAILS: Limeade + Spicy Mule + Juniper & Tonic + Grapefruit Spritz

    Spicy Ginger Mule