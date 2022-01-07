Chef notes

Everyone has a take on this Mexican beer-tail. No matter if you make it spicier or less spicy than this recipe, serve this refreshing sip for brunch or lunch or even an early happy hour.

Swap options: Use Clamato or a mix of half clam juice and half tomato. Try different hot sauces until you find your fave for this cocktail. Heat it up even more by adding layered spice with paprika or a fresh jalapeño slice or two.