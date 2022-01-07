Ingredients
Chef notes
Everyone has a take on this Mexican beer-tail. No matter if you make it spicier or less spicy than this recipe, serve this refreshing sip for brunch or lunch or even an early happy hour.
Swap options: Use Clamato or a mix of half clam juice and half tomato. Try different hot sauces until you find your fave for this cocktail. Heat it up even more by adding layered spice with paprika or a fresh jalapeño slice or two.
Preparation1.
Use one lime wedge to run around the rim of a tall or pint glass. Lightly dip the glass into the spicy salt.2.
Fill the glass with ice, squeeze the rest of that lime into the glass and discard.3.
Add the tomato juice, hot sauce, Maggi (or Worchestershire) and the beer. Stir once and garnish with a fresh lime wedge.
Courtesy of "Zero Proof Drinks and More: 100 Recipes for Mocktails and Low-Alcohol Cocktails" by Maureen Petrosky © 2021. Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold.