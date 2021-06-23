Chef notes

Hong Kong is surrounded by the sea, so seafood is an integral part of Cantonese cuisine. There are so many different iconic dishes, and you'll find that many involve steaming, which is a gentle way to cook seafood and still preserve its original flavor. At Happy Paradise and Little Bao, we specialize in taking these classic dishes and giving them a unique twist. This dish is traditionally done with garlic, razor clams, vermicelli, a bit of oil, a bit of soy sauce, but here, we take some of our favorite flavors such as yuzu and butter and give this local classic a bit of an Asian American twist.

Technique tips: Try to get fresh scallops. You can get your fishmonger to open and clean them for you. Adding a dash of rice wine (or sake or white wine) on top of the scallop before steaming can infuse more flavor into the scallops. Cook the scallops to medium so they can gently continue to cook to perfection with residual heat.

Swap options: You can use neutral oil instead of butter, another citrus fruit juice instead of yuzu juice, sake or white wine instead of Chinese rice wine and clams instead of scallops.