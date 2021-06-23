IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Yuzu Butter-Steamed Scallops

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Yuzu Butter Steamed Scallops Recipe
Yuzu Butter Steamed Scallops Recipe
May Chow
Ingredients

  • 2 scallops on the shell
  • 2 ounces vermicelli glass noodles
  • 1 teaspoon Chinese rice wine, divided
  • 2 teaspoons unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon sweet soy sauce
  • teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon yuzu juice
  • 1 clove garlic, finely minced or grated
  • chopped scallion, sliced red chili or lime wedge, for garnish (optional)

    • Chef notes

    Hong Kong is surrounded by the sea, so seafood is an integral part of Cantonese cuisine. There are so many different iconic dishes, and you'll find that many involve steaming, which is a gentle way to cook seafood and still preserve its original flavor. At Happy Paradise and Little Bao, we specialize in taking these classic dishes and giving them a unique twist. This dish is traditionally done with garlic, razor clams, vermicelli, a bit of oil, a bit of soy sauce, but here, we take some of our favorite flavors such as yuzu and butter and give this local classic a bit of an Asian American twist.

    Technique tips: Try to get fresh scallops. You can get your fishmonger to open and clean them for you. Adding a dash of rice wine (or sake or white wine) on top of the scallop before steaming can infuse more flavor into the scallops. Cook the scallops to medium so they can gently continue to cook to perfection with residual heat.

    Swap options: You can use neutral oil instead of butter, another citrus fruit juice instead of yuzu juice, sake or white wine instead of Chinese rice wine and clams instead of scallops.

    Preparation

    1.

    If preparing the scallops yourself, clean and open the shells.

    2.

    Prepare steamer.

    3.

    Soak vermicelli in warm water, set aside.

    4.

    Add a pinch of salt and pour the rice wine over each scallop. Steam for 6-7 minutes.

    6.

    Mix the butter, soy sauce, yuzu and garlic together and heat in a pan on medium, add in vermicelli and mix well. Set aside.

    7.

    Once scallops are ready, roughly divide equal amounts of noodle for each scallop and plate next to the scallop in the shell. Garnish and serve.

    Yuzu Butter-Steamed Scallops

    How to use a bamboo steamer to make scallops

    June 23, 202104:37

    CantoneseTODAY with Hoda & JennaDate nightEasyEntertainingQuickValentine’s DayAppetizers

