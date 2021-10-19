Chef notes

The real name of this dish, which comes from India, is Thayir Choru, and it means, simply, yogurt rice or curd rice. I love this dish as much as I love my children and my husband.

Technique tip: The dals, curry leaves, pappadums and pickles are available at Indian markets, or online.

July 18, 2007: "Translating India, Sometimes Fluently," by Anne Mendelson. Recipe adapted from Grains, Greens, And Grated Coconuts, By Ammini Ramachandran.