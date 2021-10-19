Ingredients
Chef notes
The real name of this dish, which comes from India, is Thayir Choru, and it means, simply, yogurt rice or curd rice. I love this dish as much as I love my children and my husband.
Technique tip: The dals, curry leaves, pappadums and pickles are available at Indian markets, or online.
July 18, 2007: "Translating India, Sometimes Fluently," by Anne Mendelson. Recipe adapted from Grains, Greens, And Grated Coconuts, By Ammini Ramachandran.
Preparation1.
Combine the rice and yogurt in a bowl, mixing well, and season with salt to taste.2.
Heat the oil in a small skillet. Add the mustard seeds. When they sputter, add the urad dal, chana dal and cashews. When the dal and cashews turn golden-brown, turn the heat to low, add the chiles, ginger and curry leaves and stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes.3.
Remove the spice blend from the heat and pour over the rice mixture. Mix well and adjust the seasoning if needed.4.
Serve at room temperature with, if desired, pappadums and/or Indian pickles.