IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 5 time-saving makeup products are all you need to get ready in minutes

Yogurt Rice

SERVINGS
4-5
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Amanda Hesser
Ammini Ramachandran
SERVINGS
4-5
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 4 cups cooked long-grain white rice, at room temperature
  • cups plain whole-milk yogurt, drained overnight in the refrigerator in a cheesecloth-lined strainer set over a bowl
  • salt
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon brown or black mustard seeds
  • teaspoons urad dal (split hulled black lentils)
  • teaspoons chana dal (split hulled yellow peas)
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped raw cashews
  • 3 fresh green Thai or serrano chiles (or 1 jalapeño pepper), thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 15-20 fresh curry leaves
  • pappadums, for serving (optional)
  • Indian pickles, for serving (optional)

    • Chef notes

    The real name of this dish, which comes from India, is Thayir Choru, and it means, simply, yogurt rice or curd rice. I love this dish as much as I love my children and my husband.

    Technique tip: The dals, curry leaves, pappadums and pickles are available at Indian markets, or online.

    July 18, 2007: "Translating India, Sometimes Fluently," by Anne Mendelson. Recipe adapted from Grains, Greens, And Grated Coconuts, By Ammini Ramachandran.

    Preparation

    1.

    Combine the rice and yogurt in a bowl, mixing well, and season with salt to taste.

    2.

    Heat the oil in a small skillet. Add the mustard seeds. When they sputter, add the urad dal, chana dal and cashews. When the dal and cashews turn golden-brown, turn the heat to low, add the chiles, ginger and curry leaves and stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes.

    3.

    Remove the spice blend from the heat and pour over the rice mixture. Mix well and adjust the seasoning if needed.

    4.

    Serve at room temperature with, if desired, pappadums and/or Indian pickles.

    Yogurt Rice

    Spicy beef stir-fry, yogurt rice: Essential New York Times recipes

    Oct. 19, 202105:24

    Recipe Tags

    AsianIndianSouth AsianComfort FoodEasyEntertainingQuickSide dishes

    More Side dishesSee All

    Dylan's Grandmother's Tuna Noodle Salad

    Mango-Cashew Coleslaw

    Pickled Leftover Roasted Beets

    Broccoli and Green Apple Slaw with Spicy Buttermilk Ranch

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

    Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

    The Zakarian Family's Fragrant Rice Pilaf

    Sweet Corn Relish

    Sweet Summer Corn Relish

    Give this morning staple a savory spin with superfoods and an herb yogurt sauce.

    Savory Garden Pancakes with Yogurt Herb Sauce