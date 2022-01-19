Chef notes

A deep, flavorful veggie stew is a must for me in the winter, and one of my favorites is ratatouille. This is my wintry take on it, loaded with sweet potato, parsnip and sage sausage. Serve with a side of crusty bread and enjoy.

Technique tips: I don't like to sauté the main veggies too much; it can cause them to soften up; you still want to have some texture to them. If you want to add the fresh basil to the sauce while it's cooking, please do.

Swap options: All these ingredients are definitely interchangeable. If you want to make this fully vegan, just switch out the chicken stock for veggie stock and omit the sausage.