Meanwhile, the actual carrots will be used in the Roasted Corn and Carrot Esquites! I roast diced up carrots and small cobs of corn in the oven with some olive oil and savory, warm spices until charred. Remove and toss with a vegan "esquites" dressing mixture evocative of Mexican street corn.

This quesadilla is the answer to all your over-ripened produce woes. Filled with a mixture of sautéed greens that are on their way out (you know, the ones that have been in the fridge for just a little too long, but still perfectly good!), this recipe is versatile and can use up spinach, kale, arugula or a mixture. The long leafy greens on top of carrots (aka carrot tops) work beautifully here because they have a bit of a lemony flavor, which will combine nicely with other greens, garlic and serrano chilis.

Preparation

Make the quesadilla:

1.

In a large skillet, pour in light olive oil and set over medium heat. Once hot, add in the cumin seeds and allow to cook for about 30 seconds until fragrant. Then add in the onion, garlic, chili, a sprinkle of kosher salt and pepper. Sauté about 5 minutes until the onions begin to sweat and turn slightly golden. Next add the greens and carrot tops and toss together. Cook down for about 4 to 5 minutes until softened. Some water may appear since the vegetables contain a lot of moisture. If so, increase the temperature to medium-high to cook out some of that liquid. Taste and add salt if necessary.

2.

Place the tortilla in a hot skillet over medium heat and immediately add 2 slices of gouda and half of the shreds. Cover and cook for about 1 minute until the cheese begins to melt. Open and add filling to ½ of the tortilla and 1 tablespoon of the chopped cilantro. Flip the other side over to close and press down with your spatula. Cook on each side another 1 to 2 minutes until golden brown. Remove and cool for 1 minute. Repeat with the other tortillas. Slice into triangles.

Make the esquites:

3.

Sauté carrots in light olive oil over medium heat in a skillet until slightly charred and fork tender, about 5 to 8 minutes. Remove and cool. Cut charred corn off of the cob and set aside. In a large bowl, mix together mayo, sour cream, cumin powder, red chili powder, lime juice, black salt and kosher salt until well combined and creamy. Add in the corn and toss to coat. Taste and adjust for salt if necessary. Garnish with salted almonds and cilantro. Serve with the quesadillas.