Whole Roasted Chicken

COOK TIME
1 hr
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
2-4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)
Riccardo Botta / EyeEm / Getty Images
Amanda Freitag
Ingredients

  • 1 lemon
  • 1 onion
  • 1 (3- to 4-pound) whole chicken
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

    • Chef notes

    Roast chicken is one of my favorite things to cook and eat. It's my go-to weeknight meal because it's so satisfying and delicious.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 425 F.

    2.

    Cut lemon and onion small enough to fit into cavity of the chicken.

    3.

    Season the entire chicken generously with salt and pepper, including the cavity.

    4.

    Place lemon and onion in the cavity of the chicken.

    5.

    Place the chicken in a roasting pan or skillet.

    6.

    Roast the chicken for 1 hour. Rest the chicken for 15 minutes. Carve and serve.

    Recipe Tags

    5 or less ingredients ChickenComfort FoodDinnerEasyEntertainingMake AheadEntrées

