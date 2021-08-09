Chef notes

This sangria is perfect for a summer soirée. You make it in big pitchers so you can put it out for your guests and let them serve themselves — that way, you can relax and enjoy the party.

Technique tip: Freeze wine in ice cube trays for the sangria; that way, as they melt, they won't make the sangria watery.

Swap option: Any summer fruit or berries are delicious in this sangria.