IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Don't miss Color Wow, S’well and more beauty up to 77% off

White Peach Sangria

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(41)
Courtesy Angie Mosier
Elizabeth Heiskell
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(41)

Ingredients

  • 1 (750-milliliter) bottle dry white wine
  • 3/4 cup peach flavored vodka
  • 6 tablespoons frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
  • 1/4 cup white sugar
  • 1 pound white peaches, pitted and sliced
  • 3/4 cup seedless red grapes, halved
  • 3/4 cup seedless green grapes, halved

    • Chef notes

    This sangria is perfect for a summer soirée. You make it in big pitchers so you can put it out for your guests and let them serve themselves — that way, you can relax and enjoy the party.

    Technique tip: Freeze wine in ice cube trays for the sangria; that way, as they melt, they won't make the sangria watery.

    Swap option: Any summer fruit or berries are delicious in this sangria.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a large pitcher, combine dry white wine, peach vodka, lemonade concentrate and sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Add sliced peaches and red and green grapes.

    2.

    Refrigerate sangria until well chilled, at least 2 hours, or overnight to blend flavors.

    3.

    Serve over ice and use a slotted spoon to include sliced peaches and grapes with each serving.

    White Peach Sangria

    Summer recipes for peaches, plums and cherries

    Aug. 9, 202106:14

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingPartySummerDrinks

    More DrinksSee All

    Lemon Sparklers

    Workout Recovery Smoothie

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Two women with aperol spritz drinks

    Carson Daly's Aperol Spritz

    Homemade Nut Milk

    Make Sandra Lee's sangria.

    Sandra Lee's Pantry Party Sangria

    Sandra Lee's Cocktail Time Pitcher Cosmopolitan Cocktail

    Immunity Booster Smoothie

    JORDAN SALCITO - MOCKTAILS: Limeade + Spicy Mule + Juniper & Tonic + Grapefruit Spritz

    Spicy Ginger Mule