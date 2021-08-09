Ingredients
Chef notes
This sangria is perfect for a summer soirée. You make it in big pitchers so you can put it out for your guests and let them serve themselves — that way, you can relax and enjoy the party.
Technique tip: Freeze wine in ice cube trays for the sangria; that way, as they melt, they won't make the sangria watery.
Swap option: Any summer fruit or berries are delicious in this sangria.
Preparation1.
In a large pitcher, combine dry white wine, peach vodka, lemonade concentrate and sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Add sliced peaches and red and green grapes.2.
Refrigerate sangria until well chilled, at least 2 hours, or overnight to blend flavors.3.
Serve over ice and use a slotted spoon to include sliced peaches and grapes with each serving.