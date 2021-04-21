IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY’s Mother's Day deal of the day: Get moving with 25% off Sweaty Betty activewear

Watermelon 'Pizza'

Nigel Parry
Eric Ripert
Ingredients

  • 4 crosswise slices (1-inch thick) whole seedless watermelon, each slice cut into quarters, thin green outer layer of skin removed
  • fine sea salt and freshly ground white pepper
  • 1 cup crumbled feta cheese (about 5 ounces)
  • 1/3 cup quartered pitted green olives (about 2 ounces)
  • 1/3 cup quartered pitted black olives (about 2 ounces)
  • 30 small mint leaves or 2 tablespoons chopped mint

    • Chef notes

    This summery treat is great for adults and kids alike! I love the combined flavors of the sweetness of the melon with the saltiness of the feta and brininess of the olives.

    Technique tip: I prefer to use seedless yellow watermelons, as they are generally sweeter and can offer more.

    Swap option: Basil, cilantro or other soft herbs of choice can be swapped for mint.

    Preparation

    Lay the watermelon slices on a serving platter and lightly season them with salt and white pepper.

    Scatter the feta, olives and mint on each slice to resemble pizza and serve immediately.

    Excerpted (or Adapted) from Vegetable Simple by Eric Ripert. Copyright © 2021 by Eric Ripert.

    Excerpted by permission of Random House, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

    Recipe Tags

    EasyHealthyKid-friendlyNo-cookQuickSummerVegetarianAppetizers

