Ingredients
Chef notes
This summery treat is great for adults and kids alike! I love the combined flavors of the sweetness of the melon with the saltiness of the feta and brininess of the olives.
Technique tip: I prefer to use seedless yellow watermelons, as they are generally sweeter and can offer more.
Swap option: Basil, cilantro or other soft herbs of choice can be swapped for mint.
Preparation
Lay the watermelon slices on a serving platter and lightly season them with salt and white pepper.
Scatter the feta, olives and mint on each slice to resemble pizza and serve immediately.
Excerpted (or Adapted) from Vegetable Simple by Eric Ripert. Copyright © 2021 by Eric Ripert.
Excerpted by permission of Random House, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.
