Chef notes

This recipe is beyond easy! It's refreshing and perfect for a naturally sweet treat! Just slice, spread, top and enjoy!

Technique tip: Grab the biggest knife you have so you can get a slice from the middle of the watermelon!

Swap option: You can use any melon — cantaloupe, honeydew, etc! Swap out your favorite yogurt and any toppings you want! It's easy to make this gluten-free, dairy-free, etc!