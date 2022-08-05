IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watermelon Fruit Pizza

A sweet watermelon "pizza".
Helen Healy
Kristen Tomlan, founder of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections
Ingredients

  • 1 large seedless watermelon
  • 1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
  • blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, kiwi and mint, for topping

Chef notes

This recipe is beyond easy! It's refreshing and perfect for a naturally sweet treat! Just slice, spread, top and enjoy!

Technique tip: Grab the biggest knife you have so you can get a slice from the middle of the watermelon!

Swap option: You can use any melon — cantaloupe, honeydew, etc! Swap out your favorite yogurt and any toppings you want! It's easy to make this gluten-free, dairy-free, etc!

Preparation

1.

Cut the watermelon in the center to create a 1-inch round. Place on a plate and cut like a pizza into 8 wedges.

2.

Spread 2 tablespoons of Greek yogurt on each slice.

3.

Top with your favorite fresh fruits and garnish with mint, edible flowers, sprinkles, or whatever sounds good to you!

4.

Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.

