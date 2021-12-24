IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We shop for a living — here are the products we loved in 2021

Warm Strawberry Milk

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Make these creative holiday treats from chef Zane Holmquist

Dec. 24, 202103:49
Zane Holmquist
COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

Whipped Cream
  • cup cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
    • Strawberry Milk
  • 6 cups quartered strawberries
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup agave syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 6 tablespoons cold water
  • 8 cups 2% milk
  • 2 cups whipped cream (recipe above)
  • 1/4 cup finely crushed candy cane, for garnish

    • Chef notes

    Strawberry milk reminds me of a drink my grandmother made us in the winter as a pick-me-up. It takes me back to my childhood in Utah when I would ski and sled in the neighborhood park. This is a great recipe to warm up the kids after an afternoon out in the snow.

    Technique tip:  The baking soda and cornstarch will neutralize the acid in the fruit to prevent the milk from curdling.

    Swap option: You can substitute canned whipped topping for whipped cream.

    Preparation

    For the whipped cream:

    Add cream, vanilla and sugar to a bowl. Whip until soft peaks form.

    For the strawberry milk:

    1.

    Place strawberries in a 2-quart heavy-bottomed sauce pan. Add sugar, agave syrup, vanilla, salt, baking soda to the pan with strawberries. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook for 15 minutes.

    2.

    Mix cornstarch with cold water to make a slurry. Slowly add the slurry to the strawberry mixture and bring to a boil. Remove from heat when it comes to a boil.

    3.

    Transfer the strawberries to a blender and puree.

    4.

    Let the strawberry puree cool to room temperature.

    5.

    While the strawberries are cooling, place milk in a 4-quart saucepan over medium-high heat and cook until your thermometer reads 140 F.

    6.

    Slowly whisk the puree to the milk mixture, adding about a cup at a time until all the puree has been added to the milk.

    7.

    While the mixture is warm, pour into a glass or mug. Top with whipped cream and garnish with candy cane dust.

    Warm Strawberry Milk

    Recipe Tags

    ChristmasKid-friendlyWinterDrinks

    More DrinksSee All

    Lemon Sparklers

    Workout Recovery Smoothie

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Two women with aperol spritz drinks

    Carson Daly's Aperol Spritz

    Homemade Nut Milk

    Make Sandra Lee's sangria.

    Sandra Lee's Pantry Party Sangria

    Sandra Lee's Cocktail Time Pitcher Cosmopolitan Cocktail

    Immunity Booster Smoothie

    JORDAN SALCITO - MOCKTAILS: Limeade + Spicy Mule + Juniper & Tonic + Grapefruit Spritz

    Spicy Ginger Mule