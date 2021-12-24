Chef notes

Strawberry milk reminds me of a drink my grandmother made us in the winter as a pick-me-up. It takes me back to my childhood in Utah when I would ski and sled in the neighborhood park. This is a great recipe to warm up the kids after an afternoon out in the snow.

Technique tip: The baking soda and cornstarch will neutralize the acid in the fruit to prevent the milk from curdling.

Swap option: You can substitute canned whipped topping for whipped cream.