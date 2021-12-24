Ingredients
Chef notes
Strawberry milk reminds me of a drink my grandmother made us in the winter as a pick-me-up. It takes me back to my childhood in Utah when I would ski and sled in the neighborhood park. This is a great recipe to warm up the kids after an afternoon out in the snow.
Technique tip: The baking soda and cornstarch will neutralize the acid in the fruit to prevent the milk from curdling.
Swap option: You can substitute canned whipped topping for whipped cream.
Preparation
For the whipped cream:
Add cream, vanilla and sugar to a bowl. Whip until soft peaks form.
For the strawberry milk:1.
Place strawberries in a 2-quart heavy-bottomed sauce pan. Add sugar, agave syrup, vanilla, salt, baking soda to the pan with strawberries. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook for 15 minutes.2.
Mix cornstarch with cold water to make a slurry. Slowly add the slurry to the strawberry mixture and bring to a boil. Remove from heat when it comes to a boil.3.
Transfer the strawberries to a blender and puree.4.
Let the strawberry puree cool to room temperature.5.
While the strawberries are cooling, place milk in a 4-quart saucepan over medium-high heat and cook until your thermometer reads 140 F.6.
Slowly whisk the puree to the milk mixture, adding about a cup at a time until all the puree has been added to the milk.7.
While the mixture is warm, pour into a glass or mug. Top with whipped cream and garnish with candy cane dust.