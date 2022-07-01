After eating Walter's Hot Dogs (in Mamaroneck, New York), I've realized I've been cooking them wrong my whole like. Griddling them adds so much more flavor and texture.

Preparation

1.

Preheat a griddle over high heat. Brush the grill with a thin coating of butter.

2.

Split the hot dogs about 3/4 of the way, lengthwise.

3.

Place the hot dogs split-side down onto the grill, weighing it down with a press. Cook until caramelized, about 2 minutes, flip and cook 2 minutes more.

4.

Add 2 griddled dogs to each bun and top with sauerkraut, relish and spicy mustard.