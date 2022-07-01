IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Walter's Dog

Gotham Burger Social Club
Michael Puma
Ingredients

  • 8 hot dogs
  • butter, softened
  • 4 split-top hot dog buns, lightly toasted
  • sauerkraut, relish and spicy mustard, for serving

Chef notes

After eating Walter's Hot Dogs (in Mamaroneck, New York), I've realized I've been cooking them wrong my whole like. Griddling them adds so much more flavor and texture.

Preparation

1.

Preheat a griddle over high heat. Brush the grill with a thin coating of butter.

2.

Split the hot dogs about 3/4 of the way, lengthwise.

3.

Place the hot dogs split-side down onto the grill, weighing it down with a press. Cook until caramelized, about 2 minutes, flip and cook 2 minutes more.

4.

Add 2 griddled dogs to each bun and top with sauerkraut, relish and spicy mustard.

