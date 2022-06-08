Chef notes

This is actually a classic dish from Roma, especially popular in mid- to late spring. Most of the recipes we create are associated with an important memory and pay homage to a traditional Italian food, and this one is no exception. I first had a rendition of this while at a restaurant in Roma called Ristorante Il Giardino. We also do a similar version in Emilia-Romagna without the gem lettuces. It's so delicious and so great for spring.

Technique tip: The best way to do this is by cooking all of the vegetables separately and ahead of time. When we have people over, we assemble the vignarola and toast the bread, taking only 5 minutes.

Swap option: You can remove the pancetta and burrata here to make it vegan, but there's nothing like a really beautiful salumi to round out the vignarola.