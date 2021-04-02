Swap option: Swap veggies for cooked bacon, any meat you like or none at all, and just add extra cheese for a cheesier version.

Technique tip: I prefer using an oven-safe, nonstick skillet here because in the event that the bottom doesn't crisp to my liking in the oven, I can pop it on the burner to crisp in just a few minutes.

I love this recipe for its versatility. It also happens to combine two of my favorite recipes in one: crispy hash browns and baked frittata. It's a nice update to the classic quiche, and I'd much rather have crispy potatoes as a base than soggy pie crust.

Preparation

For the crust:

1.

Peel the potatoes and shred on a box grater. Soak them in some water for about 30 minutes.

2.

Preheat oven to 400 F.

3.

Remove the shredded potatoes from the water, squeeze out any excess liquid from them and place them in a bowl.

4.

Shred the onion on the same box grater and add it to the potatoes, along with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, salt and pepper, and mix well together to combine.

5.

Add the remaining olive oil to a 9-inch nonstick, ovenproof skillet. Add the potato mixture and pat it in evenly all over the bottom and sides. Pop it in the oven for 25 minutes.

For the filling:

1.

In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, Parmesan, salt and pepper.

2.

Pour the mixture into the partially baked crust, then scatter in the cooked veggies, followed by the cheese.

3.

Pop it back in the oven for another 25 minutes, or until the eggs are set and crust is golden-brown and crispy.

To serve:

Once ready, loosen the sides with a knife or spatula; if the bottom doesn't seem very crispy, pop it on your stovetop on medium heat until it crisps up then slide it out onto a platter. Allow it to sit for a bit before serving.