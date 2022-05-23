Vegetable Lo Mein

Chef notes

This is such a satisfying vegetarian one pot meal. The mushrooms add a “meaty” texture and flavor. I also like to vary the vegetables for whatever is in season. In the summer I’ll use fresh bell peppers or even zucchini that’s thinly sliced.

Technique Tip: When you drain the noodles you must thoroughly shake out all the water. If the noodles have excess water when you stir-fry them the stir-fry will turn into a soggy braise. After the noodles are cooked it’s helpful to cut the noodles into 6 to 8-inch sections with kitchen scissors to make it easier to combine with the vegetable when you stir-fry. For cutting the scallion shreds most home cooks use a chef’s knife or a cleaver and it can take a little time to get the perfect shreds. There’s an amazing inexpensive gadget called a negi cutter that makes scallion shreds in a few seconds.

Swap Option: Instead of fresh egg noodles you can use dry spaghetti and cook according to package directions.