This is my take on traditional dumplings with a twist. The vegan filling, which is chock-full of earthy shiitake mushrooms, hearty kale and onion, binds together with an edamame puree. This technique is more similar to making a ravioli filling, where the smooth ricotta cheese acts as a binder. Only these tender, plump jiaozi are teeming with flavors of my Beijing heritage.

Preparation

Make the jiaozi (dumpling) wrapper:

Combine the flour, water and salt in a mixer. Knead until it forms a smooth dough, and rest it for 30 minutes.

After the dough has rested, portion it into bottle cap–size balls then individually roll them out into small rounds with a rolling pin to make wrappers. Alternatively, you can run the dough through a pasta roller. Roll them to number 4 thickness, then use a 3-inch cookie cutter to cut out round wrappers.

Make the vegetable filling:

Heat a large skillet over high heat with 4 tablespoons canola oil and sauté shiitake mushrooms until golden, season with 1 pinch salt and pepper and set aside to let cool.

Using the same skillet (don’t wash it), heat 2 tablespoons canola oil over medium heat, sauté the onions until caramelized, add a pinch of salt and set aside to let cool. Repeat the same step with the kale.

In a food processor, puree the edamame until its a soft and well blended.

When all the vegetables have cooled, combine them in a large mixing bowl with edamame puree, minced ginger and scallion, followed by soy sauce, mushroom sauce and mix well. Finish with sesame oil.

Assemble the dumplings:

Using a dumpling folder, if you’d like, take one wrapper and 1 tablespoon of the vegetable filling per dumpling. Place the filling in the middle of the wrapper, close the edges and make them into an ear shape (half-moon shape).

Boil water in a large pot and carefully add in the jiaozi. When the water returns to a boil, add 1/2 cup of cold water and bring back to a boil again. When all the jiaozi are floating on top of the water, they are done (about 5 minutes). Remove with a slotted spoon and plate up.

Enjoy them hot with some Chiangkang vinegar and chili oil.