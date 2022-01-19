Chef notes

Loaded with beans, quinoa and veggies, this Mexican-inspired stew is guaranteed to make your mouth water — plus, it's vegan!

Technique tip: Use the 1/2 cup of water if the quinoa isn't covered.

Swap options: This dish is vegan but you can definitely throw some chicken into it or, if you want to keep it vegan, throw some tofu in towards the end of the cooking process.