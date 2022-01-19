Ingredients
Chef notes
Loaded with beans, quinoa and veggies, this Mexican-inspired stew is guaranteed to make your mouth water — plus, it's vegan!
Technique tip: Use the 1/2 cup of water if the quinoa isn't covered.
Swap options: This dish is vegan but you can definitely throw some chicken into it or, if you want to keep it vegan, throw some tofu in towards the end of the cooking process.
Preparation
In a medium-sized pot on medium-low heat, add olive oil, onion, garlic, bell peppers and celery, sauté until soft and translucent about 2 to 3 minutes. Add tomato paste and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes to cook out the raw tomato taste.
Add quinoa and give everything a nice stir. Add the crushed tomato, veggie stock, beans, water (if needed), coriander, cumin, oregano, salt and pepper. Let this cook until the quinoa is done, about 10 minutes. The consistency should be stewy, not watery. Garnish with cotija cheese, sliced avocado and cilantro leaves, and serve with warm tortillas.