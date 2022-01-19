IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Vegan Mexican Quinoa Stew

PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 2 ribs celery, diced
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 cups quinoa
  • 1 (16-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
  • 2 cups vegetable stock
  • 2 (8-ounce) cans pinto beans or black beans
  • 1/2 cup water, if needed
  • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin powder
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • fresh cotija cheese, sliced avocado and cilantro leaves, to garnish
  • warm tortillas, to serve (optional)

    • Chef notes

    Loaded with beans, quinoa and veggies, this Mexican-inspired stew is guaranteed to make your mouth water — plus, it's vegan!

    Technique tip: Use the 1/2 cup of water if the quinoa isn't covered.

    Swap options: This dish is vegan but you can definitely throw some chicken into it or, if you want to keep it vegan, throw some tofu in towards the end of the cooking process.

    Preparation

    In a medium-sized pot on medium-low heat, add olive oil, onion, garlic, bell peppers and celery, sauté until soft and translucent about 2 to 3 minutes. Add tomato paste and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes to cook out the raw tomato taste.

    Add quinoa and give everything a nice stir. Add the crushed tomato, veggie stock, beans, water (if needed), coriander, cumin, oregano, salt and pepper. Let this cook until the quinoa is done, about 10 minutes. The consistency should be stewy, not watery. Garnish with cotija cheese, sliced avocado and cilantro leaves, and serve with warm tortillas.

