IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY’s Mother's Day deal of the day: Deliver a smile to mom's face with this exclusive Happy Box

Mac and Greens

SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(74)
TODAY Illustration / Chloe Coscarelli
Chloe Coscarelli
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(74)

Ingredients

  • 1 pound conchiglie pasta
  • 1 cup raw cashews
  • 1 cup water
  • 5 ounces baby spinach
  • 1 cup fresh Italian parsley
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • teaspoons sea salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • crushed red pepper flakes

    • Chef notes

    Love a bowl of comforting mac but also want to get your greens? This dish has got you covered. Simple, creamy and craveable, it's 100% plant-based so it's good for you and the earth. (I almost called this "chlorophyll mac" but my mom said that was weird!)

    Technique tip: If you are not using a high-powered blender, soak cashews overnight or boil for 10 minutes and drain. This will soften them and ensure a silky-smooth cream. Freeze leftovers and reheat on the stovetop.

    Swap option: For pasta, swap gluten-free or a long pasta like fettuccine to make it into a fancier dinner dish.

    Preparation

    1.

    Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain and return to pot.

    2.

    Meanwhile, in a blender, combine cashews and water, and blend on high until very smooth (about 2 minutes). Set aside.

    3.

    In a food processor, combine spinach, parsley, garlic, oil and salt. Process until smooth. Add cashew cream to the food processor and process until incorporated.

    4.

    Add sauce to pot and toss to coat. Adjust seasoning to taste. Serve into bowls and top with black pepper and chili flakes. Leftovers can be served warm or cold.

    Mac and Greens

    Make Chloe Coscarelli's mac and greens

    April 22, 202104:58

    Recipe Tags

    TODAY with Hoda & JennaComfort FoodDairy-freeEasyHealthyKid-friendlyVeganVegetarianEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Feta and Oregano Meatballs with Greek Salad

    Sheet-Pan Fish with Tomatoes and Green Beans

    Lemony Chicken Thighs with Couscous and Spinach Salad

    Kimbap (Gimbap)

    Springtime Pasta Bake

    Guoba with Shrimp Sauce

    Spicy Miso Ramen

    Pepper Teigen's stir-fried spaghetti

    Stir-Fried Spaghetti with Thai Chili Jam and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

    Harissa-Spiced Pasta with Chicken with Green Beans

    Lidia Bastianich's Chicken Scaloppini