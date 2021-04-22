Chef notes

Love a bowl of comforting mac but also want to get your greens? This dish has got you covered. Simple, creamy and craveable, it's 100% plant-based so it's good for you and the earth. (I almost called this "chlorophyll mac" but my mom said that was weird!)

Technique tip: If you are not using a high-powered blender, soak cashews overnight or boil for 10 minutes and drain. This will soften them and ensure a silky-smooth cream. Freeze leftovers and reheat on the stovetop.

Swap option: For pasta, swap gluten-free or a long pasta like fettuccine to make it into a fancier dinner dish.