Ingredients
Chef notes
Love a bowl of comforting mac but also want to get your greens? This dish has got you covered. Simple, creamy and craveable, it's 100% plant-based so it's good for you and the earth. (I almost called this "chlorophyll mac" but my mom said that was weird!)
Technique tip: If you are not using a high-powered blender, soak cashews overnight or boil for 10 minutes and drain. This will soften them and ensure a silky-smooth cream. Freeze leftovers and reheat on the stovetop.
Swap option: For pasta, swap gluten-free or a long pasta like fettuccine to make it into a fancier dinner dish.
Preparation1.
Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain and return to pot.2.
Meanwhile, in a blender, combine cashews and water, and blend on high until very smooth (about 2 minutes). Set aside.3.
In a food processor, combine spinach, parsley, garlic, oil and salt. Process until smooth. Add cashew cream to the food processor and process until incorporated.4.
Add sauce to pot and toss to coat. Adjust seasoning to taste. Serve into bowls and top with black pepper and chili flakes. Leftovers can be served warm or cold.