Chef notes

I've always loved pepperoni pizza since I was a little kiddo and I have been itching to develop a simple plant-based pepperoni substitute for years! The meaty mushrooms really soak in the full, robust flavor, and since it is hard to find a fierce plant-based and gluten-free bread these days, I am obsessed with these beautiful bagels. I also had a ton of fun working with my sweet husband to create this tasty tune and song, so we love to jazz this recipe up with different grilled vegetables, sauces and herbs on the regular.

Technique tip: Make sure to keep moving the mushroom pepperoni in the pan with extra butter to make sure it doesn't burn.

Swap option: You can swap mushrooms with chickpeas for extra protein.