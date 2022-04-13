Technique tip: Use no salt-added canned chickpea water so it won't affect the flavor of the mousse.

I don't feel like my day is complete without something decadent and sweet after dinner. The one thing I have missed as a vegan chef are chocolate-based desserts, since most are made with eggs and dairy. But then I discovered the power of aquafaba! Aquafaba is the water from canned chickpeas (which many people just throw out) and when it's whipped up, it mimics whipped egg whites or heavy cream, which makes it perfect for chocolate mousse.

Preparation

1.

Place the bowl from your stand mixer in the fridge. Let chill until ready to use.

mix the canned coconut condensed milk before using

2.

While the bowl is chilling out, set up a double boiler. Once water is slightly simmering, add in the chocolate and mix with a silicone spatula. Once melted, add in the coconut condensed milk, liquor, almond and vanilla extracts and continue mixing with a spatula until smooth and glossy. Remove and allow to come to room temperature – this will take a good 15 minutes or so.

3.

While the chocolate is coming to room temperature, attach the chilled bowl to a stand mixer with the whisk attachment fitted. Pour in the aquafaba and cream of tartar and begin whipping until it's light, fluffy, and stiff peaks. This will take about 5 to 10 minutes, depending on the type of canned chickpea used! It takes a bit more time to whip up than a traditional dairy-based heavy cream, so patience is a must here!

4.

Gently fold whipped aquafaba, about 1 cup at a time, into the lightened chocolate mixture until the streaks disappear. DO NOT STIR. This requires gentle and broad stroked folds, the key is to let as much air in to result in a mousse-like texture.

5.

Gently spoon it into glass serving bowls, wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight until set.

6.

Remove and garnish with toppings. Serve chilled!