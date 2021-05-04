Chef notes

We grew up in Nigeria for the first decade of our lives, and recipes like this remind us of home.

Swap option: You can sub 2 habanero peppers if you can't find Scotch bonnet peppers; you can sub vegetable oil with avocado oil or canola oil; and you can use plantain or sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes.

Watch the Nwokike sisters make their Pepper Soup in the first episode of their new cooking show, Homegrown Kitchen.