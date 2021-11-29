IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Monkey Bread

COOK TIME
40 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(18)

Vanessa Lachey shows how to make holiday brunch casserole, monkey bread

Nov. 29, 202104:43
Vanessa Lachey
Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 (16.3-ounce) cans biscuits, chilled
  • 1/2 cup raisins
  • 1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
  • 3/4 cup (1½ sticks) butter, melted

    • Chef notes

    Monkey bread is a kid favorite in our household, but it's also a Nick favorite! When a friend realized I was making biscuits and pancakes and cutting them into small pieces, she said, "You should try monkey bread! The kids will love the pieces."

    Swap option: Instead of raisins you can swap for walnuts.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Grease a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray. In a large (gallon-size) zip-top bag, mix the granulated sugar and cinnamon.

    3.

    Separate the dough into 16 biscuits; cut each into quarters. Shake the biscuit pieces in the bag to coat with the sugar mixture. Arrange the biscuits in the pan, distributing the raisins evenly among the biscuit pieces. Sprinkle any remaining sugar mixture over the biscuits.

    4.

    In small bowl, mix the brown sugar and butter, then pour the mixture over the biscuit pieces.

    5.

    Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the bread is golden-brown and no longer doughy in the center.

    6.

    Gently loosen the bread away from the edges of the pan with a spatula. Cool 5 minutes, then turn the pan upside down onto a serving plate. If any biscuit pieces or caramel remain in the pan, replace them on the bread. Serve warm.

    Excerpted from LIFE FROM SCRATCH by Vanessa Lachey, reprinted with permission from HarperOne and imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2021.

