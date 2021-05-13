IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(135)
Courtesy Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli
Ingredients

  • kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small shallot, minced
  • 3 cloves garlic, very thinly sliced
  • 1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes
  • 5-6 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 12 ounces spaghetti
  • 1/2 pound sugar snap peas, trimmed and cut into thirds
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
  • 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives
  • 1 tablespoon chopped tarragon

    • Chef notes

    Ring in spring with this light and zesty pasta dish. It's quick and easy to throw together and bursting with fresh flavors.

    Preparation

    1.

    Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

    2.

    Melt the butter with the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the shallot, garlic and red pepper flakes, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is soft and aromatic, but not quite golden, about 2 minutes. Add the heavy cream and take off the heat.

    3.

    Add the spaghetti to the boiling water and cook according to package directions. One minute before the pasta is done, remove 1/2 cup of the pasta water with a measuring cup and reserve.

    4.

    Add the sugar snap peas to the boiling water with the spaghetti for the last 45 seconds.

    5.

    Drain the pasta and snap peas, then add them to the skillet with the sauce. Add the lemon juice, zest, cheese and a splash of the cooking water, and cook over high heat until well-coated, about 1 minute. Stir in the herbs and serve immediately.

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Valerie Bertinelli demonstrates how to make her easy lemon pasta

    May 13, 202105:27

    Recipe Tags

    ItalianDinnerEasyLightQuickSpringVegetarianEntrées

