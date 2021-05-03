Swap option: If you don't have basmati rice, use any type of rice you have on hand.

This dish is a hybrid of a paella and rice and beans. It's the perfect vehicle for leftover corn, leftover potatoes, leftover carrots and leftover chicken. Your kids will love it too.

Preparation

For the rice:

1.

Find a large skillet or large straight sided sauté pan with a lid. Set the lid aside.

2.

Place the pan over medium high heat and heat the olive oil until it begins to smoke and shimmer.

3.

Add the onions, garlic, and bell pepper to the pan and sauté for about 2 to 3 minutes or until the onions turn translucent.

4.

Place the rice, oregano, chili powder, ground cumin, and coriander into the pan and toast for about 2 minutes.

5.

Add the black beans, diced tomatoes, and olives to the rice mixture and stir to combine everything for about 1 minute.

6.

Add the chicken stock and water and turn the temperature of the pan to medium. Cover the pan with the lid and let cook for 15-20 minutes or until dry.

7.

Once fully cooked, remove the rice from the stove and let sit with the lid for an additional 5 minutes.

For the chicken:

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Add the olive oil to a large sauté pan and heat over medium high heat until the oil begins to shimmer and smoke.

3.

Pat the chicken dry and add a touch of oil to it and season with salt and pepper. Place the chicken into the pan and sauté the skin side of the breast down. Season the back side of the chicken breast with salt and pepper. Cook the chicken breast for about 5 minutes or until brown and crispy.

4.

Once seared, place the chicken onto a sheet pan brown side up and place into the oven for about 10 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 F. Once cooked set the chicken aside to rest for about 5 minutes before slicing.

To serve:

Slice the chicken and place it around the top of the rice. Arrange the sliced avocado over the top, spreading them evenly across the surface. Place small dollops of sour cream around the top of the rice and chicken. Finish with the fresh cilantro leaves and sliced green onions. Serve hot.