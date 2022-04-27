This soup is hearty, flavorful and filling without feeling heavy. The plump tortellini and rich sausage crumbles add richness to the soup, while leafy kale and bright tomatoes keep it fresh. It's great for serving any time of year and comes together in one pot so clean up is as easy as it gets. Plus, it makes eight big portions so it's a great make-ahead meal if you like having leftovers after dinner.

Preparation

In a large pot over medium-high heat, add the sausage and cook, breaking up the meat. Once browned and cooked through, remove sausage crumbles to a plate using a slotting spoon, keeping the leftover oil in the pot.

In the same pot, add onions and garlic and sauté until soft and tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add more olive oil if there isn't enough reserved oil from the Italian sausage.

Pour in wine, bring to a boil, scraping up any brown bits. Cook for an additional 2 minutes to reduce the wine by about a quarter.

Add tomatoes and cook down, stirring occasionally, until mixture resembles a thick paste, 10 to 12 minutes. Add oregano and cook for an additional 30 seconds. Add the chicken broth, carrots, basil and sausage and bring to a boil. Taste for seasoning, adding salt and pepper if necessary.

Reduce heat to a low simmer and cook partially uncovered for 30 min.

Remove lid and skim the fat from the top of the soup with a spoon and discard.

Add the chopped kale and allow to wilt into the broth. When the soup is done, add the tortellini and cook according to package instructions, about 5 minutes. Season with more salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes and stir well.

Remove from the heat, portion the soup into bowls. Garnish with extra basil if desired.