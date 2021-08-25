IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Truffle Croquembouche

Christina Tosi
Ingredients

  • 6 ounces white chocolate
  • 1 tall, 5 inch-base) Styrofoam cone (available online or at most craft stores)
  • 1 teaspoon light corn syrup
  • 1 (12-inch-round) serving platter
  • 1 box wooden toothpicks
  • 80 frozen cake truffles, any flavor combo

    • Chef notes

    We love to make a croquembouche (a very classy cone-shaped display) out of our cake truffles at Milk Bar. It is so easy to assemble and it always ups the ante of any dessert spread. Our version is different from the classic French version because we use cake truffles instead of the traditional cream puffs. Get creative and use any combination of cake truffle flavor you’d like.

    Technique Tip: Make sure your cake truffles are frozen solid, at least overnight, before you assemble the croquembouche or they will break apart in the process.

    Swap Option: Planning a bigger event? Snag a larger Styrofoam cone, serving tray and prep more cake truffles, and you’ve got yourself a showstopper in no time.

    Preparation

    1.

    Melt the chocolate in the microwave.

    2.

    Use a pastry brush to brush the melted chocolate all over the Styrofoam cone, making sure it’s covered completely and no Styrofoam is visible.

    3.

    Put the cone in the freezer for 5 minutes to make sure the chocolate has hardened and set.

    4.

    Dollop the corn syrup in the center of the platter and place the cone on top. The corn syrup will act as glue, adhering the cone to the platter.

    5.

    Insert one toothpick into a cake truffle of your choice, concealing half of the toothpick inside the truffle and allowing the other half of it to stick out of the truffle.

    6.

    Start at the bottom. Secure the cake truffle to the cone by sticking the visible part of the toothpick into the cone. Continue doing this until you have covered the entire cone. Work your way up, ending with one cake truffle at the very top.

    7.

    Keep the croquembouche refrigerated until serving.

