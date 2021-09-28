IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chicken Potpie Burgers

SERVINGS
4
Courtesy Ben Fink
Trisha Yearwood
Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter
  • 2 small ribs celery, finely chopped
  • 1 small carrot, grated
  • 1 medium shallot, finely chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon powdered chicken bouillon
  • 1/4 teaspoon celery seeds
  • kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk, divided
  • 1/3 cup frozen peas
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 pound ground chicken
  • nonstick cooking spray
  • 4 hamburger buns, lightly toasted

    • Chef notes

    This burger just might become one of your family favorites. It combines all the savory vegetable flavors of my mama's classic chicken potpie and puts it on a bun. The sweet English pea gravy takes this dish home. It's truly incredible to bite into this burger and taste all the flavors of a perfect potpie. It's a comfort burger!

    Preparation

    1.

    In a cast-iron skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add the celery, carrot, shallot, bouillon, celery seeds and 1/4 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool to room temperature.

    2.

    Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add the flour and garlic powder and cook, whisking, for about 1 minute. Gradually add 1 cup of the milk and bring the mixture to a simmer, whisking continuously. Continue to simmer, whisking, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add the peas, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a generous amount of pepper. Remove from the heat and cover to keep warm.

    3.

    Mix the panko into the cooked vegetables, then stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons milk and let stand for 5 minutes. Add the ground chicken, 1 teaspoon salt and a dash of pepper.

    4.

    Form the chicken mixture into four 3/4-inch-thick patties. Spray the skillet and one side of the patties with nonstick spray.

    5.

    Heat the skillet over medium-high heat, then place the patties in the skillet, sprayed-side down, and spray the tops of the patties. Reduce the heat to medium, then cover and cook for 2 minutes. Flip the patties and cook, uncovered, until they are cooked all the way through and the centers are firm, about 2 minutes more.

    6.

    Serve on the buns, topped with the pea gravy with extra gravy on the side.

    Excerpted from TRISHA'S KITCHEN: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family © 2021 by Trisha Yearwood with Beth Yearwood Bernard. Photography © 2021 by Ben Fink. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

    Trisha Yearwood reflects on singing career and makes easy comfort food recipes

    Sept. 28, 202106:26

