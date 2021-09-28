I love a nacho platter. It's the perfect appetizer to share at a restaurant or at home. I took that classic nacho idea and turned it into dessert. You can really mix these chocolate pie chips with any of your favorite dessert toppings, but I love combining the flavors of a banana split onto a big platter for everyone to share. Take as many bites as you want of this decadent pile of goodness!

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

2.

Unroll each round of pie dough onto a separate sheet of parchment paper. Use a fork to prick the dough all over. Brush both rounds with the beaten egg and sprinkle half the packet of the hot cocoa mix over each. Cut each dough round into 14 to 16 thin wedges, like you are cutting up a pizza, being careful not to cut through the parchment, then separate the wedges slightly. Transfer the dough, still on the parchment, onto baking sheets. Bake until crisp and lightly golden brown on the edges and bottoms, 15 minutes.

3.

While the pie chips bake, in a small saucepan, combine the heavy cream and vanilla and heat over medium heat until steaming but not boiling, about 5 minutes. Place the chocolate chips in a medium heatproof bowl and pour the warm cream over them. Let sit for 1 minute, then stir well until melted and smooth.

4.

When the pie chips are ready, place half of them on a large dinner plate. Top with half the strawberries, bananas and chocolate sauce. Add the remaining chips and top with 6 to 8 scoops of ice cream and the remaining strawberries and bananas. Add some puffs of whipped cream and drizzle it all with chocolate sauce. Sprinkle with the cherries and nuts. Serve immediately, with any leftover chocolate sauce on the side.

Excerpted from TRISHA'S KITCHEN: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family © 2021 by Trisha Yearwood with Beth Yearwood Bernard. Photography © 2021 by Ben Fink. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.