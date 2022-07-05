IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tres Leche French Toast with Guava Puree and Vanilla Sauce

Get the recipes for these southwestern summer recipes

04:07
Angelo Sosa
Ingredients

French Toast
  • 1 loaf pullman cinnamon swirl, cut into 1½-inch-thick slices
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 cup condensed milk
  • 3 cups sugar
  • 6 eggs
  • tablespoons vanilla bean paste
Guava Sauce
  • cups guava puree
  • 1/3 cups agave
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Creme Anglaise
  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 8 egg yolks
To serve (optional)
  • blackberries
  • raspberries
  • powdered sugar

Chef notes

This is an easy crowd-pleaser to make ahead of any at-home gathering. The guava crème anglaise is the perfect topping for the French toast. This dish reminds me of growing up in a small country town in a Dominican home where my family would make French toast with tropical fruit on Sundays.

Technique tip: Once you sear the French toast with butter or nonstick spray, place into oven at 350 F until inside is completely cooked. Exterior should be golden brown.

Swap option: If you feel the crème anglaise is a bit challenging, beautiful maple syrup will do the job. Also, for the fruit toppings, add what's in season and fresh at the farmers market.

Preparation

For the French toast:

1.

Combine all items except bread in a mixing bowl and combine well; then, in a pan, submerge bread in mixture  and let soak for 6 hours.

2.

Coat hot pan or griddle with nonstick spray, add bread to pan, wait for one side to get a nice, caramelized, golden-brown sear, then flip and do the same to the other side (about 2 minutes on each side).

3.

Place in oven until the outside is crispy and the inside exceeds 145 F.

For the guava sauce:

Heat all ingredients in a saucepot then process in a blender to a fine puree.

For the crème anglaise:

Combine the first four ingredients in saucepot, heat and set aside; then mix the second round of sugar and egg yolks together in a bowl and heat over direct flame to give air.

Slowly temper egg mixture with heated liquid till nappe (thick enough to coat the back of a spoon), then set bowl in an ice bath right away, cover and stir every hour of the cooling process (if possible, 24 hours).

To plate:

On a plate, place a spoonful of crème anglaise and a few dabs of guava sauce, then add French toast on top. Garnish with optional berries and powdered sugar.

Recipe Tags

CaribbeanFrenchBreakfastBrunchEasyEntertainingEntrées

