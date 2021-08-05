This cocktail is to celebrate the final torchbearer of the Tokyo Olympic Games: Naomi Osaka. The cocktail, utilizing spirits from very different areas in the world, is lit ablaze before drinking to caramelize and enhance the cocktail’s flavor and aroma.

Preparation

1.

Place 1/2 ounce chartreuse, rum, sugar syrup, lime juice and pineapple juice in a shaker tin with a small handful of crushed ice. Shake vigorously for 4 seconds then pour into Tiki glass filled with crushed ice.

2.

Balance juiced lime shell on top of glass and fill with the remaining green chartreuse.

3.

Light the chartreuse on fire and serve with metal straw (blow out before drinking).