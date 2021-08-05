IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH: Al, Hoda, and Sheinelle give a behind-the-scenes look of TODAY from the Olympic plaza 

Torchbearer Cocktail

SERVINGS
1
Courtesy Will Wyatt
Will Wyatt
Ingredients

  • ounces green chartreuse, divided
  • ounces aged rum
  • 3/4 ounce brown sugar syrup
  • 1/2 ounce lime juice
  • ounces pineapple juice
  • 1/2 lime shell

    • Chef notes

    This cocktail is to celebrate the final torchbearer of the Tokyo Olympic Games: Naomi Osaka. The cocktail, utilizing spirits from very different areas in the world, is lit ablaze before drinking to caramelize and enhance the cocktail’s flavor and aroma.

    Preparation

    1.

    Place 1/2 ounce chartreuse, rum, sugar syrup, lime juice and pineapple juice in a shaker tin with a small handful of crushed ice. Shake vigorously for 4 seconds then pour into Tiki glass filled with crushed ice.

    2.

    Balance juiced lime shell on top of glass and fill with the remaining green chartreuse.

    3.

    Light the chartreuse on fire and serve with metal straw (blow out before drinking).

    Make these Olympic-inspired cocktails at home

    Aug. 5, 202103:56

    Recipe Tags

    EntertainingPartyDrinks

