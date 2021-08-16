IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tomato and Watermelon Salad

Tomato & Watermelon Salad
Elizabeth Cecil / For TODAY
Jessica B. Harris
Ingredients

  • 3 firm, ripe yellow tomatoes
  • 3 cups 1/2-inch watermelon cubes
  • 2 tablespoons roasted garlic cloves
  • 3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

    • Chef notes

    This bright and juicy salad combines two summertime favorites in one delicious dish. The colorful contrast of the yellow tomatoes and red watermelon makes for an exceptionally attractive presentation.

    Swap option: I make this dish even simpler by using the honey-ginger white balsamic vinegar that I get from the LeRoux shop on Martha's Vineyard, which can be ordered here.

    Preparation

    1.

    Cut the tomatoes into cubes by slicing them lengthwise and crosswise.

    2.

    Place the cubed tomatoes and the watermelon cubes on a platter. Add the garlic cloves and toss lightly.

    3.

    Prepare a vinaigrette from the remaining ingredients and drizzle it over the tomato and watermelon cubes. Serve immediately.

    Tomato and Watermelon Salad

