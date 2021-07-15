IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tomato-Basil Herring Quiche

COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)
Courtesy Stephanie Harris-Uyidi / Courtesy Stephanie Harris-Uyidi
Stephanie Harris-Uyidi
Ingredients

  • 8 brown eggs
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • 1/4 cup half-and-half
  • 1/4 cup chopped red onion
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/2 roasted red bell pepper, chopped
  • 3 ounces tinned herring in tomato basil sauce (boneless but skin-on), crumbled

    • Chef notes

    The star of this recipe is high-quality tinned herring in olive oil, and it was inspired by my love for preserved fish and a bit of nostalgia. My mom was really big into quiche when I was a kid, and I have fond memories of her incredible Thanksgiving weekend brunch quiches that were full of fresh veggies and local cheeses.

    Special equipment: Tart tin.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 350 F. Spray a tart tin with oil and set aside until ingredients are mixed.

    2.

    Beat the eggs, cheese and half-and-half together.

    3.

    Add the red onion, thyme, sea salt, white pepper, roasted bell pepper and crumbled herring.

    4.

    Pour the ingredients into the tart tin and bake for 25 minutes.

    5.

    Turn off the oven and allow the quiche to rest in the oven for 10 minutes.

    6.

    Remove and allow to cool before cutting and serving.

