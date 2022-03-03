Chef notes

This is a great vegetarian alternative to a classic beef Bolognese. The mushrooms mimic the same rich, hearty feel of the original but, obviously, without the meat. The aromatics and fresh herbs round out the flavors to make this an exciting and satisfying pasta dish.

Technique tip: It's important to not add all the mushrooms at once. If you dump them in all at the same time, it will bring down the heat of the pan. Add them in slowly in handfuls.

Swap option: To make this dish vegan, swap the chicken stock for vegetable stock and omit the Parmesan.