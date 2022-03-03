Chef notes

This is the definition of a stick-to-your-ribs dish. The toothsome cavatelli with the robust, tender meat sauce is filling, flavorful and so comforting. A kick of heat from spicy chiles, the crunch of pine nuts and touch of sweetness from raisins adds complexity and cuts through the richness.

Technique tip: A pressure cooker is great tool here to get dinner on the table in under an hour. This could be made a slower braise in a slow cooker or just on the stovetop.

Special equipment: Highly recommend using a pressure cooker, but it's not required.