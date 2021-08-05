Chef notes

For this cocktail, I wanted to incorporate one of my favorite Japanese drinks, sake. Nigori sake is a rich, unfiltered sake that is not only delicious on its own but also plays well in cocktails, as it imparts a sort of velvety texture. Our bar manager at Mister Paradise came up with the idea to combine the creaminess of the nigori with strawberries to emulate one of his favorite summer pairings: strawberries and cream.