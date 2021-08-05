IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH: Al, Hoda, and Sheinelle give a behind-the-scenes look of TODAY from the Olympic plaza 

Tokyo Games Cocktail

SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(2)
Courtesy Will Wyatt
Will Wyatt
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(2)

Ingredients

  • strawberries, hulled, divided
  • 1 small slice habanero
  • 1 ounce vodka or shochu
  • 1 ounce nigori sake
  • 3/4 ounce simple syrup
  • 3/4 ounce lemon juice

    • Chef notes

    For this cocktail, I wanted to incorporate one of my favorite Japanese drinks, sake. Nigori sake is a rich, unfiltered sake that is not only delicious on its own but also plays well in cocktails, as it imparts a sort of velvety texture. Our bar manager at Mister Paradise came up with the idea to combine the creaminess of the nigori with strawberries to emulate one of his favorite summer pairings: strawberries and cream.

    Preparation

    1.

    Place the whole strawberry and habanero slice into a shaker tin and muddle.

    2.

    Add remaining ingredients to shaker tin and fill with ice. Shake vigorously for approximately 8 seconds.

    3.

    Strain with a Hawthorne strainer and a mesh strainer into chilled martini glass.

    4.

    Garnish with a halved strawberry on the rim.

    Tokyo Games Cocktail

    Make these Olympic-inspired cocktails at home

    Aug. 5, 202103:56

    Recipe Tags

    EntertainingPartyDrinks

    More DrinksSee All

    Lemon Sparklers

    Workout Recovery Smoothie

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Two women with aperol spritz drinks

    Carson Daly's Aperol Spritz

    Homemade Nut Milk

    Make Sandra Lee's sangria.

    Sandra Lee's Pantry Party Sangria

    Sandra Lee's Cocktail Time Pitcher Cosmopolitan Cocktail

    Immunity Booster Smoothie

    JORDAN SALCITO - MOCKTAILS: Limeade + Spicy Mule + Juniper & Tonic + Grapefruit Spritz

    Spicy Ginger Mule