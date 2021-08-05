Ingredients
Chef notes
For this cocktail, I wanted to incorporate one of my favorite Japanese drinks, sake. Nigori sake is a rich, unfiltered sake that is not only delicious on its own but also plays well in cocktails, as it imparts a sort of velvety texture. Our bar manager at Mister Paradise came up with the idea to combine the creaminess of the nigori with strawberries to emulate one of his favorite summer pairings: strawberries and cream.
Preparation1.
Place the whole strawberry and habanero slice into a shaker tin and muddle.2.
Add remaining ingredients to shaker tin and fill with ice. Shake vigorously for approximately 8 seconds.3.
Strain with a Hawthorne strainer and a mesh strainer into chilled martini glass.4.
Garnish with a halved strawberry on the rim.