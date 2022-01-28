Technique tip: Slice meat against grain for maximum tenderness. Tear fresh herbs by hand for best flavor and the most natural look.

Swap option: Swap chicken or firm tofu if you don't have flank steak or want to make the dish vegetarian.

Made with thinly sliced flank steak that gets seared and then slightly chilled, this dish is bright, herbaceous and super spicy (so spicy it makes a tiger cry!). The tart funk of the Nuoc Cham is a great flavor enhancer for the meat and peppers. It only takes about 40 minutes to prepare and make, but sure you allot for the overnight red curry marinade. The Nuoc Cham sauce can be made and stored overnight as well.

Preparation

1.

Rub the steak all over with the red curry paste and let it marinate overnight.

2.

In a medium bowl, whisk all the ingredients for the Nuoc Cham together until well incorporated and set aside (makes 1/2 cup).

3.

Using a chef’s knife, stem and thinly slice all of the bell peppers.

4.

Heat a heavy skillet on the stove over high heat with the vegetable oil.

5.

Sear the steak for 4 to 5 minutes on each side and let it rest for 20 minutes. Chill the steak in therefrigerator until it is cool to the touch, about 30 minutes.

6.

Slice the steak as thinly as possible against the grain for maximum tenderness.

7.

In a large bowl, toss the steak and peppers with the Nuoc Cham, salt and pepper.

8.

Add the torn cilantro, mint and Thai basil leaves add them into the salad. Add the chilis and toss well.

9.

Divide the salad evenly among 3 or 4 serving plates and sprinkle with the Khao Khor.