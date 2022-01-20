IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(28)
TODAY

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created this recipe. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Checka Ciammaichelli
Ingredients

  • 1 cup smooth peanut butter
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 large egg

    Chef notes

    Don't have much too much to bake with on hand? No problem! These sweet and nutty cookies only require three ingredients. They're easy to make with the kids and will easily satisfy a craving for something sweet. 

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a cookie sheet with a Silpat silicone mat or parchment paper.

    2.

    In a medium bowl, stir together the peanut butter, sugar and egg until completely combined. Drop the dough, one spoonful at a time, onto the prepared cookie sheet. 

    3.

    Leave the dough as is, or take a fork and lightly press into the top of the cookie horizontally, then vertically, to create a checkered pattern. If you’d like to add chocolate chips, or any other candy, gently press them into the tops of the cookies before baking.

    4.

    Bake the cookies for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the tops are golden and the bottoms are lightly browned.

    5.

    Let them cool for 10 minutes before handling and serving. 

    Recipe Tags

    American5 or less ingredients EasyQuickTODAY TableDesserts

