Don't have much too much to bake with on hand? No problem! These sweet and nutty cookies only require three ingredients. They're easy to make with the kids and will easily satisfy a craving for something sweet.

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a cookie sheet with a Silpat silicone mat or parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, stir together the peanut butter, sugar and egg until completely combined. Drop the dough, one spoonful at a time, onto the prepared cookie sheet.

Leave the dough as is, or take a fork and lightly press into the top of the cookie horizontally, then vertically, to create a checkered pattern. If you’d like to add chocolate chips, or any other candy, gently press them into the tops of the cookies before baking.

Bake the cookies for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the tops are golden and the bottoms are lightly browned.

Let them cool for 10 minutes before handling and serving.