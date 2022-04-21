Swap option: Swap fettuccine for gluten-free noodles, zero-calorie miracle noodles or zucchini noodles to reduce the amount of carbohydrates and overall serving calories. Use tofu instead of shrimp for a vegetarian option.

This is a 15-minute (well, maybe 20-minute if you're not a pro at multitasking) recipe that is perfect for weeknights. Plus, it uses common items like pasta and peanut butter to put together a Thai-inspired meal that warms and nourishes your body.

Preparation

1.

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and add pasta. Cook according to instructions, then set aside.

2.

Set a large nonstick skillet on high heat. Once hot, spray with cooking oil and add the sugar snap peas. Sear for about 1 to 2 minutes until you begin to see some sear marks, then add the shrimp and cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes. It is OK if the shrimp is not fully cooked yet; you will cook it more later. Remove shrimp from the skillet and place skillet back on heat.

3.

Reduce the heat to medium, then pour in coconut milk and red curry paste. Stir everything together until smooth and the color turns pink. If the sauce is boiling, reduce the heat even more and/or remove the skillet from the heat briefly. Add in the peanut butter and stir until smooth.

4.

While the sauce is coming together, julienne the carrots, cutting them into noodles using a peeler or a spiralizer.

5.

Add the cooked pasta and carrots to the sauce and toss together. Then fold in the shrimp and peas. Reduce the heat and ensure everything is well-mixed. Cook together for 4 to 6 minutes.

6.

Season to taste with sea salt and pepper. Garnish with lime, cilantro and peanuts, and enjoy!