Ingredients
Chef notes
This recipe is a combination of Texas and Minnesota flavors in one delicious pan! The creamy Tater Tot-topped casserole is filled with zesty, exciting flavors but it so warming and comforting at the same time.
Technique tip: This can also be done in a slow cooker.
Swap option: Swap chorizo for ground beef and cheese of choice for pepper jack.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven according to Tater Tot package instructions.2.
Place Tater Tots on a baking sheet and bake according to package instructions, removing them from the oven 10 minutes before they're fully cooked.3.
Adjust oven temperature to 350 F.4.
In a large sauté pan set over medium-high heat, cook the ground beef and drain excess liquid.5.
Add the cooked beef, taco seasoning, cream of mushroom soup, processed cheese product, pepper jack cheese, diced tomatoes with green chiles, diced onions and jalapeños to a baking pan then place in the oven. Stir after 15 minutes, then continue to stir and check every 5 to 10 minutes until it's creamy.6.
Once it's melted and creamy, increase the oven temperature to 425 F. Then, line the top of the dish with the Tater Tots and shredded cheese and bake for an additional 10 minutes.7.
Remove from the oven and top with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, pico de gallo, black olive slices, cilantro and a side of limes. Serve with tortilla chips.